From England: Tottenham want Fiorentina striker in January
02 September at 12:30According to the latest reports out of England, Tottenham are keen on bringing in Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone in January, after the Argentinian's recent success with La Viola.
In fact, manager Maurizio Pochettino is on the lookout for a backup to Harry Kane, in order to give the latter some rest from time to time. As stated by the report, Simeone is a concrete idea which Spurs are seriously considering.
Given his performances as of late, Tottenham will certainly not get the striker for cheap, with Fiorentina asking for a fee of around €40m. Atletico Madrid have also been named as a potential next destination, due to the father-son link between Giovanni and Diego.
Simeone joined Fiorentina last summer from Genoa in a €15m deal, and just over one year later, the Italian side could cash in on their target man.
