From England: West Ham offer €20 million to sign Inter’s Gabigol
02 January at 16:45English Premier League outfit West Ham United have made an offer of €20 million to acquire the services of Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s in-form striker Gabigol in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old has returned to Inter after spending a successful loan spell at the Brazilian club Flamengo where he played a key role in helping the team in winning their first Copa Libertadores in more than three decades.
It was reported earlier that Flamengo are interested in signing Gabigol permanently after seeing his impressive conversion rate and have already negotiated with Inter for that purpose.
However, as per the latest report, West Ham are also interested in signing the Brazil international and have already tabled an offer of €20 million to acquire the services of the striker.
The news will be a bad one for Flamengo because it is believed that Gabigol is more eager to play in Europe instead of a permanent move back to Brazil.
