From France: Barcelona make preliminary contact with Psg for Neymar return
26 June at 16:30Barcelona have made preliminary contact with Psg for the return of Neymar at the Nou Camp, Le Parisien reports.
The Brazilian is reported to be eager to return to his former club as he didn't settle in well in Paris.
Neymar is still on very good terms with Leo Messi and Luis Suarez and is willing to return to his former club. Barcelona have reportedly contacted Psg to know if there is a chance to see the Brazilian back in Catalunya.
Psg, however, are blocked the player's exit saying that O'Ney is not for sale. Barcelona will insist in the coming days. Previous reports from Spain insist the La Liga giants have already reached an agreement with the Brazilian star who has been forced to skip the Copa America because of an ankle injury.
Neymar scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists in 28 appearances in all competitions with Psg last season.
