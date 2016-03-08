From France: Ben Arfa likely to join Genoa in coming months
27 November at 12:20Veteran creative midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa is likely to join the Italian Serie A outfit Genoa in the coming months, as per France Football cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old is a free-agent since July 1 earlier this year when his contract with French Ligue 1 outift Stade Rennais came to an end.
As per the latest report, Ben Arfa is edging closer to joining the Rossoblù as he is seriously considering a move to the Serie A where he has never played in the past.
For Genoa, the deal makes a lot of sense as the former Newcastle United midfielder—who is full of creativity—is available for free and he can prove to be a genuine match-winner when on song.
Ben Arfa, in his career, has played more than 380 matches in the top-flight football, both in England and France where he has scored 73 goals and provided 59 assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments