From France: Ben Arfa likely to join Genoa in coming months

27 November at 12:20
Veteran creative midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa is likely to join the Italian Serie A outfit Genoa in the coming months, as per France Football cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 32-year-old is a free-agent since July 1 earlier this year when his contract with French Ligue 1 outift Stade Rennais came to an end.

As per the latest report, Ben Arfa is edging closer to joining the Rossoblù as he is seriously considering a move to the Serie A where he has never played in the past.

For Genoa, the deal makes a lot of sense as the former Newcastle United midfielder—who is full of creativity—is available for free and he can prove to be a genuine match-winner when on song.

Ben Arfa, in his career, has played more than 380 matches in the top-flight football, both in England and France where he has scored 73 goals and provided 59 assists.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.