From France: Leonardo wants Bennacer at PSG - Milan's stance is clear
19 April at 11:30
AC Milan remain in the thoughts of Leonardo, former sporting director of the Rossoneri but now at Paris Saint-German. After the attempts to sign Gigio Donnarumma and Lucas Paqueta, the Brazilian now seems determined to try to sign another player: Ismael Bennacer.
According to French outlet Le10Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Leonardo have already held contacts with the Algerian midfielder's entourage. However, it was just an inquiry to probe the ground, wanting to understand the margins of a potential operation in the summer.
It's certainly not a new name for the sporting director, as he had set his sights on him before leaving Milan in May last year. Eventually, the Rossoneri managed to land the player after successful negotiations with Empoli, who got relegated to Serie B.
Milan's project for the 2020/21 is yet to be fully defined, but Elliott's intention is to focus on Bennacer a lot. Arriving from Empoli for €16m, the midfielder is now valued at €30m by the club. In order to negotiate a sale, this will be the minimum amount.
Then again, even that most likely won't be enough to convince Milan, as Bennacer is a player for the future. Therefore, a sale is currently not a hypothesis.
