From France: Martial in advanced talks with Juventus over summer move
24 June at 13:10Reports from France state that Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Martial joined United in the summer of 2015 from Monaco for a fee of 50 million euros. While he did impress many during his first season at Old Trafford, his importance at the club has reduced gradually and Jose Mourinho doesn't seem to favor him.
Get France Football News report that Martial is in advanced talks to decide personal terms with Juventus.
The outlet cites its 'well-informed sources at Paris United' and says that although there has been no formal contact between United and Juventus, the Old Lady feel that they will agree personal terms with the player before discussing a fee with the club.
The Red Devils will only sell the Frenchman to a club outside the Premier League and want 86 million euros to part ways with the former Lyon and Monaco man.
Juventus have already drawn strong links with Martial, along with United's rivals Tottenham.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
