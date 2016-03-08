From France: Paris Saint-Germain agree personal terms with Alex Sandro
16 July at 11:45Manchester United target and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro has reportedly agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain.
While Tuttosport reports that PSG are set to make an offer for the Brazilian and will offer 40 million euros, we have already reported that an offer of the same amount has been made, with Juventus wanting 50 million euros to part ways with the Brazilian star.
French media reports of PSG having agreed personal terms with Alex Sandro and he is very close to moving to the Paris-based side this summer.
Alex Sandro has agreed a four-year deal with the club and will earn about 4.5 euros a season, which is 1.7 million euros more than what he currently earns at Turin.
While personal terms have been agreed, PSG are yet to meet Juve's valuation of the player
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
