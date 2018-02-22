From France: Platini admits 1998 World Cup was rigged
18 May at 18:30During an interview with French radio station France Bleu, former Juventus superstar Michel Platini reflected on the part he played in organizing the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Here is what he had to say, speaking as vice-president of said tournament’s organising committee:
“In organising the schedule, we used a little trick to ensure that France and Brazil did not meet each other before the final. France vs. Brazil in the final – that was everyone’s dream. We did not want to go to all that effort without making some small impact on proceedings.”
(France Bleu)
