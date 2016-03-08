From France: PSG join Tottenham in race for Dybala

26 July at 13:45
Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus is in the balance, as the player is considered transferable by the Bianconeri, with many big European clubs circulating around him, looking to take advantage of the situation.

There have been reports of Tottenham's interest in the Argentinian attacker but now it seems there is another serious suitor in the race for the 25-year-old.

According to RMC in France, after concluding the deal to sign Idrissa Gueye from Everton, sporting director Leonardo is now focused on Dybala on the transfer market. The former AC Milan director has already contacted the player's agent to find out if a deal is possible.

Dybala is reportedly fascinated by the PSG project and has informed people close to him that he would like to make a move to the French capital. If there is the possibility, Leonardo will look to close a deal with Juventus.

Dybala is expected to return to training with Juventus in the coming day, though it remains to be seen for how long he will stay under Maurizio Sarri's wings, considering the strong interest of other clubs.

