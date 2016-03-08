From Italy: Inter ready to bid farewell to Politano, striker to arrive in January
15 November at 09:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to bid farewell to winger Matteo Politano in the January transfer window, as per La Gazzetta cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 26-year-old is having a hard time ever since joining the Milan-based club in the summer from league rivals Sassuolo for a reported transfer fee of €20 million as he has not been able to score a goal or provide an assist after playing 284 minutes of first-team football.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Inter manager Antonio Conte has lost his patience with the Italy international and are willing to let him leave San Siro in January to make room for an out-right striker.
For that purpose, as per the report, Inter’s focus will be entirely on bringing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud who is expected to leave the club in the January transfer window after losing his spot in the playing XI following the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard.
