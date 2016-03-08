Ronaldo to announce Real Madrid exit with Man Utd and Serie A giants in the frame
07 June at 10:45Reports from Portugal say that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to announce his decision to leave Real Madrid soon.
The Portuguese superstar recently won his fifth and the third consecutive Champions League crown recently and this was his fourth since his arrival from Manchester United in the summer of 2009 for a fee in the region of 85 million euros.
Reports from Portuguese daily Record say that Ronaldo is set to leave his Real Madrid departure this summer.
There has been a disagreement between Ronaldo and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who has apparently breached the superstars trust and is guilty of breaching his promises. Ronaldo is angry at Perez about it and will announce his decision to leave Madrid in about a week.
His announcement is likely to come a week before the World Cup and there is a possibility of him coming to Italy, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also his potential suitors.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
