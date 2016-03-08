From Portugal: Ronaldo will bring Joao Felix to Juventus
22 April at 15:15Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly desperate to bring Benfica sensation Joao Felix to Turin in the summer.
The 19-year-old Benfica talent has been in supreme form for the club recently and that has helped him attract interest from a lot of clubs across Europe. He has appeared in 21 league games, scoring 11 times too and has assisted seven times.
A Bola from Portugal state that Ronaldo is keen on having Felix at Juve and would do anything he can to make the dream a reality.
Jorge Mendes is the agent of both the players and it would be a huge plus point in Juve's possible acquisition of the Portuguese starlet. He will also help Juve get a bargain deal since he has a release clause of 120 million euros.
But the main competitor happens to be Manchester City, who are reportedly willing to trigger Felix's release clause and sign him with that value. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid remain interested.
