From Rojo to Rugani: Roma still hunting for a defensive signing
20 August at 15:45Serie A giants Roma are still desperate for a defensive signing in an attempt to replace the departed Kostas Manolas.
Manolas left for Roma earlier this summer and while Roma have signed Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta, they still want to sign a centre-back who is already well-established and experienced.
We understand that the idea of Marcos Rojo has now emerged for the giallorossi, as the deals for Dejan Lovren and Toby Alderweireld have failed to work out so far.
With the season almost upon us, Gianluca Petrachi is looking for a defender who will fit right into Paulo Fonseca's system and Armando Izzo and Nkoulou are also targets, but it is seems very tough to prise them away from Torino.
Daniele Rugani is a target and it'd be comparatively easier to get him but he isn't a player who convinces everyone at the Trigoria.They need a more experienced defender than the Italian and that is why the idea of Rojo has emerged.
He isn't a regular at all at Manchester United, who had refused to sell the Argentine to Everton late in the English transfer window. Along with him, Nacho at Real Madrid is also a very viable option, while the Los Blancos have lost some of their players to injury in recent weeks.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
