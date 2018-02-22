From Serbia: ‘Man Utd target will sign for Juventus’
28 May at 18:40Sportske.net’s journalist Milos Markovic believes Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic Savic will move to Juventus in the summer.
The Serbian midfielder is one of Europe’s most talented midfielders and Juve, Man Utd and Psg are being linked with welcoming his services in the summer.
Manchester United have already sounded out Lazio’s availability but the biancocelesti are not going to sell their star for a fee below € 120 million.
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri put Milinkovic-Savic on top of the Old Lady’s summer shopping list but the Italian tactician is well aware that negotiations with Claudio Lotito are not easy tasks to deal with.
Sergej #MilinkovicSavic will end up at #Juventus.— Miloš Marković (@MiloseMarkovicu) 28 maggio 2018
Remember this tweet.
The bianconeri will need to sell a jewel of their crown if they want to match Milinovic-Savic’s price-tag and secure his services in the summer.
The player’s price-tag is very high but with 14 goals and 9 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions this season, the Serbian is definitely one of the next big things of European football.
