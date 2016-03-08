From Spain: Barca eager to sing Martinez through Griezmann-like operation
10 December at 13:40Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are eager to sign Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s striker Lautaro Martinez in a similar manner as signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Argentina international is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the Catalan-based club in the recent past where the hierarchy see him as a perfect long-term replacement of ageing Luis Suarez.
As per the latest report, Barca are looking to make a move for Martinez in a similar way as they did when they tried to sign Griezmann from league rivals Atletico in the summer.
Back then, Barca met with the player’s release clause of €120 million which was active after a certain period of time.
The report stated that in this case, Barca’s hierarchy are looking to meet Martinez’s release clause of €111 million which will be active from July 1 to July 15 in the summer of 2020.
