From Spain: Barcelona make contact to sign €70m Juve star
19 June at 14:00Reports from Spain say that La Liga giants FC Barcelona have contacted Miralem Pjanic to make it clear that he is their prime transfer target this summer.
Pjanic joined Juventus in the summer of 2016 from Serie A rivals Roma for a fee in the region of 32 million euros. Since he joined, the Bosnian has become an important part of the Old Lady side, appearing 31 times in the league last season, scoring five times and assisting eight times too.
Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona have made it clear to Pjanic that he is their prime transfer target.
While it was reported that Barcelona have made contacted Juventus for Pjanic, but have now directly got in touch with the player to make him aware of their intentions.
This isn't the first time that Pjanic has been made aware of Barcelona's interest, but Juventus are already looking to hand him a contract extension.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
