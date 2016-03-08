According to Mundo Deportivo , the next track leads to Manchester, namely Paul Pogba, who's not on the best of terms with Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho. In fact, in July, the French midfielder's agent Mino Raiola visited Barcelona's training ground, while Pogba himself met Eric Abidal in the United States.

However, it would be a costly operation for Barcelona, which could stop a deal amid Fifa Financial Fair Play rules. Man Utd would request around €120m for their star, and it remains to be seen of Barcelona will be able to offer that much.

Both clubs have featured in this summer's International Champions Cup in the USA, although Man Utd have completed their part of their tour, while Barcelona have one more game left (against AC Milan) before the super cup against Sevilla.

Despite having secured the services of Arturo Vidal, Barcelona are not done with signings for the midfield.