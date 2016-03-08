From Spain: Barcelona retire from race to sign €100m Juve star
03 July at 21:25Barcelona have reportedly decided to retire from the race to sign Juventus star Miralem Pjanic.
The Bosnia International had been linked with a move to the Camp Nou but Juventus have slapped a € 100 million price-tag on the former Roma ace who was one of the best players of the last campaign for the Old Lady.
According to Marca Barcelona don’t want to match Juventus’ asking price and have pounced Ajax starlet Frankie de Jong instead. The Dutchman plays in the same position of Pjanic but is seven years younger than the Juventus star.
According to our sources Juventus will offer Pjanic a new € 6 million-a-year deal.
Meantime in Turin Juventus fans dream of signing Cristiano Ronaldo who was reportedly offered € 120 million for the next four years.
Calciomercato.com has been following every single report on CR7’s possible move to Juventus and HERE you can read any news and update we have learnt so far today.
Go to comments