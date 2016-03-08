Cristiano Ronaldo: Serie A release clause, Juve offer, Man Utd interest: what we know so far
03 July at 20:30Juventus’ possible swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo is the big news of the day (READ MORE).
A few days ago there were only a few rumours of minor sources reporting the interest of the Old Lady. Today both Marca and A Bola reported the interest of Juve for the Portuguese striker who, according to SportMediaset transfer pundit Paolo Bargiggia has a € 100 million clause only valid for Serie A.
Today El Chiringuito reported that Real Madrid have already accepted Juventus’ € 100 million bid for Cristiano Ronaldo but that news was broke before Bargiggia’s update on Ronaldo’s release clause (READ MORE).
Adesso, sembra che la chiave di volta per la trattativa @juventusfc @Cristiano sia stata la clausola di soli 100 milioni valida per il campionato italiano, che a gennaio scorso Mendes avrebbe fatto inserire nel contratto del giocatore. Applausi se confermato.— Paolo Bargiggia (@Paolo_Bargiggia) 3 luglio 2018
In the meantime Il Corriere di Torino claims Ronaldo has already chosen his house in Turin (READ MORE).
What’s for sure is that Juventus have opened talks to sign the Portuguese ace who is also wanted by Manchester United.
According to Diario Gol Jorge Mendes is trying to make Ronaldo’s Man Utd return happen while As confirm Juventus’ € 100 million bid for CR7.
In the meantime Beppe Marotta was asked his thoughts on the latest reports linking Juve with the Portuguese star but the club’s CEO did only smile and replied to journalists that media reports are just ‘suggestions’.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
