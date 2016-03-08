From Spain: Croatian star linked with Liverpool and Juve wants Real Madrid exit
20 June at 16:35Reports from Italy suggest that Real Madrid star Mateo Kovacic wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu based club this summer.
Kovacic joined Real from Inter in the summer of 2015 for a fee in the region of 30 million euros. Since arriving, the Croatian has failed to make himself a regular at the club and could appear only 21 times in the La Liga last season.
Cadena Cope report that Kovacic has asked to leave Real Madrid this summer, with Ilbianconero claiming that Juventus are very interested in bringing the player to Turin.
Juve's interest will reignite even more if Miralem Pjanic leaves the club this summer and while Zinedine Zidane liked the player, the arrival of Julen Lopetegui has made Kovacic feel that he should move away from Real this summer.
Kovacic has drawn links with Juventus and Liverpool in the past.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
