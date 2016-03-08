From Spain: Inter and Juve brace for another market battle - Barca man eyed

On the market, both sides are keeping tabs on Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) and Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina). Meanwhile, yet another name has arrived from Spanish media that could become the new battle.

According to today's edition of Mundo Deportivo ( via Calciomercato.com ), Inter and Juventus are both interested in Ousmane Dembele. The French winger's contract with Barcelona runs until 2022, but since he arrived from Dortmund, injury struggles have kept him from performing at the highest level.

The Catalan side would like to include him as a technical counterpart in the negotiations over Neymar, which could block any attempt from Inter and Juventus this summer.

Inter and Juventus continue to challenge each other on the transfer market. The Italian champions have won both of the league encounters this season, in addition to the market duel for Dejan Kulusevski. However, the Nerazzurri are not willing to give up.