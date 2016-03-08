From Spain: Inter given boost in chase of unhappy Real Madrid star
08 October at 10:00Inter are being given hope in their chase to sign Real Madrid star Luka Modric, reports in Spain claim.
The Croat was wanted by the Nerazzurri last summer but Inter failed to wrap up a deal with Real Madrid whose president Florentino Perez has accused the Serie A giants of trying to sign the World Cup finalist for free.
Modric had been pushing to leave Real Madrid and join Inter in the last transfer window but after the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, Perez didn’t want to sell another cornerstone of his legendary Real Madrid side.
Julen Lopetegui, however, seems not to be on very good terms with the experienced regista who begun four matches from the bench this season and was replaced in five other occasions.
Modric has reportedly had a meeting with Lopetegui to discuss his game time and according to Spanish media, he could ask to leave Real Madrid in the January window.
