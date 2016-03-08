From Spain: Inter initiate contacts with Barcelona for midfield duo

As per Sport, the Nerazzurri have started talks for Rakitic. The Croatian isn't happy with the situation at Barcelona, where he's getting little playing time. Last week, there was a meeting between Inter and the Catalan side.

Barcelona are asking for €35m, while the Nerazzurri would like to close a deal at a lower figure. There is still distance between the two clubs, but the relations are excellent and that could lead to an agreement.

According to Mundo Deportivo's report, Inter are evaluating Vidal as an alternative to Rakitic or even in addition to the Croatian midfielder. However, qualifying for the Champions League knockout phase is crucial for Conte, who then can push for the deal.