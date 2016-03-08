From Spain: Juventus-Rabiot, agreement close

15 June at 17:00
Just a few more days, and Adrien Rabiot will no longer be a Paris Saint-Germain player. The French midfielder has decided not to renew with the Ligue 1 champions, having been linked with a move for several years now.

With that said, so begins a race between multiple big clubs in Europa for the player's signature. According to Mundo Deportivo, however, Juventus are in pole position to secure the Frenchman's services.

In fact, the Bianconeri have surpassed Barcelona and they are currently working to conclude the negotiations. The confirmation? Well, it comes from Rabiot himself, who admitted that he has been speaking to the Old Lady.

Thus, Juventus are just details away from concluding the signing, if the reports are true. In any case, more news will surface in the upcoming days, which should provide us with a clearer picture. ​

