From Spain: Juventus star willing to join Barcelona
26 June at 17:25Reports from Spain suggest that Juventus star Miralem Pjanic is willing to seal a move to Barcelona this summer.
Pjanic joined the Old Lady from their rivals Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 32 million euros. He has become a mainstay at the club since his arrival and appeared 31 times times in the Serie A last season, scoring five times and assisting eight times.
AS report that Pjanic is willing to move to Barcelona this summer, with reports having strongly linked the Bosnian with a switch to the Nou Camp.
While Juventus are looking to hand the player a new contract to fend off interest, they want a fee of about 80 million euros to let the player go.
And although the fee is big, it does not scare Barcelona and they could make an offer for player, who could be willing to join too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
