Raiola to travel to Manchester to confirm Pogba's will for Real Madrid transfer
31 March at 11:15Paul Pogba is the great market goal for Real Madrid. It was Zinedine Zidane himself who came out into the open to admit that the French midfielder is a welcome purchase, confirming the willingness of the Los Blancos to sign the player from Manchester United.
"If one day he had the chance to leave United and wanted to come to Real Madrid, why couldn't he? He is a midfielder that I like, different from the others. He knows how to defend and he can attack with great quality," the Real Madrid coach said. Zidane has already spoken about Pogba with Florentino Perez, who is planning a 'pharaonic' market to revive the most successful club in Europe.
Real Madrid begin the negotiations with an advantage, the 'yes' of the player. Last January Pogba said no to a proposed contract renewal from the Red Devils and has confided to Zidane the will to move to Spain.
The deal could be facilitated in the case of the failure of United to qualify to the next edition of the Champions League but in any case, the English club will not give any discounts. In 2016, the player cost 114 million euros and to take him away from the Old Trafford, Madrid will need at least the same amount.
Raiola will be in Manchester in the coming days to reiterate the position for his client, who has chosen Real Madrid and wants to work with Zidane.
