From Spain: Manchester United make offer for Yerry Mina
25 July at 11:45Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has reportedly received an offer from Premier League giants Manchester United.
The Colombian joined Barcelona last January but has failed to impress and has not nailed down a place for himself in the first team. But the defender was very good for the national team in the FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals.
Sport report that Mina has received an offer from United, with Jose Mourinho very interested in signing him.
Everton have also drawn heavy links with a move for Mina, with Barcelona having rejected an offer of 30 million euros from Olympique Lyon some days ago.
Mina will hold talks with Barcelona to clarify that he wants to leave and clubs from not just England, but sides in Germany, Italy, Russia and Qatar are also interested in the defender.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments