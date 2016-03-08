From Spain: Neymar can return to Barcelona thanks to FIFA Article 17
04 March at 14:00Neymar could use a special clause to leave Paris Saint Germain to return to Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 28-year-old Brazilian is one of Barcelona’s top targets yet again this summer, and the player himself isn’t fully happy in Paris. He has met with the club’s sporting director Leonardo to discuss this, although their relationship looks like it's close to breaking.
Neymar is ready to take advantage of FIFA’s Article 17, the report continues. The article allows a player who has reached the age of 28 and has spent at least three seasons with a club to free themselves from their contract through financial compensation. Neymar is ready to do this so he can return to the Blaugrana again, a club that seemed to show off his abilities better.
Neymar’s current contract expires with Paris Saint Germain in 2022.
Apollo Heyes
