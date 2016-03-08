Purchased in the summer of 2015 for €30m, the Brazilian-born player, cousin of Thiago and Rafinha Alcantara, is back from his best season in the Spanish league, bagging 16 goals in total.



Last November, Rodrigo renewed his contract until June 2022, with a release clause of €120m included. Despite this, it seems he will be put on the market, so that Valencia can comply with UEFA's FPP rules.

Several Premier League clubs have also requested information, but Everton seems to be in pole position, while in Spain Atletico Madrid are interested. If Higuain leaves, the Juventus will certainly at least make an attempt.