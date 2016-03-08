From Spain: Raiola pushes De Ligt away from Barcelona, Juve and Man U his favourite destinations
01 May at 15:45Mino Raiola is pushing his star client Matthijs de Ligt away from Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Catalan paper suggests Raiola is eager to reach an agreement with Juventus, Bayern Munich or Manchester United as he is not on very good terms with the Catalan club.
Raiola did travel to Turin with De Ligt last summer when the duo visited the new training center of the Old Lady, built close to the Allianz Stadium.
Barcelona, however, have already reached an agreement with Ajax. The Catalans have agreed to pay a fee close to € 75 million to secure the player's services and De Ligt would prefer to join the Nou Camp hierarchy to play alongside his team-mate Frankie de Jong.
Raiola seems to have different plans for his client as he is taking time waiting for Juve, Bayern Munich or Manchester United to make their move for the talented centre-back who has become the youngest captain in the history of the Champions League knock-out stage.
De Ligt spoke about his future after yesterday's win against Tottenham: "I am only focused on Ajax, I don't think about my future for now. I am only a simple guy who is playing a semi-final", he told Sky Sport Italia.
Go to comments