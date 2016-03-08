From Spain: Real Madrid accept Juventus bid for Ronaldo
03 July at 15:45Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid have accepted Juventus' offer to sign Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rumors have linked Juventus with a move for Ronaldo, who starred for Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He scored four times in the tournament, but could not help the side go past the Round of 16 of the competition.
La Sexta report that Real Madrid have accepted a 100 million offer from Juventus for Ronaldo, who really wants to leave the Bernabeu this summer.
It is stated that Ronaldo is set and ready to begin a new life in Italy and will earn exactly the same wage that he received at Real- 30 million euros. The Old Lady will pay Ronaldo that sum over the four-year period that the player will sign a contract for.
Ronaldo's decision will not be dictated by money as he is desperate to leave Madrid this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
