From Spain: Zidane faces sack as Real identify three candidates
22 October at 15:10La Liga giants Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane’s job is hanging in the balance after reports emerging from Spain that he can be sacked in the coming days.
The Los Blancos are having a difficult season despite being placed second on the league table—just one point behind leaders Barcelona—and suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat against bottom of the table side Real Mallorca in their previous league game.
That’s not it as they are currently placed on the bottom of their group with just one point in two matches in the UEFA Champions League and they will next face Turkish side Galatasaray on Tuesday.
As per fichajes.net cited by Calciomercato.com, Zidane will be sacked if Real will not produce a positive result on Tuesday night and the club hierarchy have already identified three candidates to replace the Frenchman.
The list features former Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho, former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and Dutch side Ajax’s current manager Erik ten Hag.
