From the market to the pitch: AC Milan change for Suso

27 August at 10:00
​Years pass and managers change, but at Milan, the script is always the same: for better or for worse, everything revolves around Suso, starting from the market.
 
The arrival of Giampaolo on the bench and the switch to 4-3-1-2 had hinted that the Spanish's farewell was more than a mere hypothesis, as the Rossoneri would have registered an important capital gain and collected money that would have been useful on the market.
 
However, over the course of the summer, the situation changed completely: several teams were interested, but nothing took off. Then, after impressing during pre-season, Giampaolo was convinced that the Spaniard would work in his system.
 
Now, things are set to change on the pitch as well. In fact, Giampaolo is ready to change his formation in order to benefit Piatek and Suso. Instead of the 4-3-1-2, Milan will play the 4-3-3 or 4-3-2-1. It's a new Milan, but the story remains the same: everything revolves around Suso.
 

