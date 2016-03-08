From Tottenham to Man United: The Paulo Dybala situation

06 August at 21:55
The situation of Paulo Dybala continues to be a fascinating one in the ongoing transfer market, with Tottenham and Manchester United locked in a battle for La Joya.

While United did have an agreement in principle with Juventus for the swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Dybala and they did agree personal terms with the Argentine, the image rights issue held up the deal.

As things stand, it is still holding up the deal as the 15 million euros severance pay that the image rights firm wants hasn't been paid by United, who want Juve to pay that fee, Calciomercato understand.

It is a problem for Juve- a problem that can still be solved. But today, a narrative involving Tottenham has come up. 

Spurs have agreed a fee of 70 million euros for La Joya and are about to enter personal talks for the player very soon. Juventus have already told the press that the fee has been agreed with Dybala's entourage yet to say anything about the personal terms.

PSG are also keeping an eye on the situation and Juventus are expecting them to make an attempt too.

