From Turin: Juve still on course to sign Haaland in January
06 December at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus are still on course to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Haaland in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Norway international is now one of the hottest young property in the European football after managing to score 27 goals along with providing seven assists in just 20 matches in all competition.
There were rumours of interest in Haaland from number of clubs in Europe including the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea and there have been reports in the media on Thursday evening that German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign the 19-year-old in the near future.
But as per the latest development, Juve have not given up on hopes of signing Haaland in the mid-season transfer window as they are ready to meet the player’s release clause of just €20 million.
