From Turkey: Fenerbahce’s concrete interest in AC Milan’s Rodriguez
19 December at 11:45Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are extremely interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s out-of-favour left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in the mid-season transfer window.
The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the San Siro after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of Theo Hernandez from the Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €20 million in the summer.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that Fenerbahce is likely to approach Milan for the availability of Rodriguez in the coming days as they look to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign.
It is believed that player’s agent has already met with the hierarchy of the Turkish club and the personal agreement is already in place.
However, it will be interesting to see if Fenerbahce will be able to meet Milan’s valuation of €6 to €7 million for the 27-year-old.
Daniele Longo
