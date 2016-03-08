Gabbiadini's agent claims Higuain will join Chelsea
26 July at 14:10Football agent Silvio Pagliari has revealed that Alvaro Morata will join AC Milan this summer, with Gonzalo Higuain expected to join Chelsea.
Pagliari represents former Napoli star Manolo Gabbiadini and was recently talking to IlBianconero about Alvaro Morata and the future of Leonardo Bonucci.
The Italian said: "According to me, Higuain will go to Chelsea, while Morata will head to Milan."
"Bonucci-Caldara? I know Marotta at least a little, they must laugh at a deal like that, it would not be like selling a 94 for a 87. It's really strong then, there are not many around. "
Bonucci has been linked with a move to Juventus and is wanting to go back to the Old Lady, with Mattia Caldara being linked with a swap move.
