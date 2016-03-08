Gabigol, dream of Europe but Flamengo remain optimistic
19 December at 12:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s in-form striker Gabigol’s immediate future is about to be decided in the coming days.
The Brazil international is currently spending a season-long loan at Flamengo where he guided them to their first Copa Libertadores title in more than three decades and is now participating in the FIFA Club World Cup currently taking place in Qatar.
Flamengo Vice-President Marcos Braz has confirmed while talking to Fox Sports cited by Calciomercato.com that the Brazilian club will restart negotiations with Inter for the permanent signing of the star striker once the Club World Cup final against Liverpool will come to an end on Saturday.
Braz also confirmed that despite Gabigol’s heroics, Inter have not asked for an increase in the player’s valuation and a deal should be concluded in the region of €22 million.
However, all that is now remains to be seen is the wish of the 23-year-old who is clearly waiting for an offer from a European club which will be more beneficial for him in terms of finance.
But for now, the only concrete offer is from Flamengo and as things stand, Europe remains a dream for Gabigol.
