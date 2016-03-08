Gabigol to fund Inter’s mercato: the situation

All the indications lead to Gabriel Barbosa, who has had a great season with Flamengo in Brazil, scoring 24 goals in 29 games. In fact, the youngster could be a huge part of the Nerazurri's budget for the January market.

According to Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), Schalke 04 have asked the San Siro side for information about the player's situation. Most likely, they would be able to offer more than Flamengo, hence Inter's decision to wait. The Brazilian side have expressed their willingness to buy the player on a permanent basis, we have learned, putting €15m on the plate plus a 20% future sale clause. However, Inter are not in a hurry and given how well the player has performed, there is interest in Europe.

Inter are studying a few profiles for the January market to satisfy the needs of Antonio Conte, who has asked the leadership for reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season. However, they will need funding to complete their operations.