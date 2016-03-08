Gagliardini wanted on the transfer market as Inter make stance clear

The midfielder has always done his best with great professionalism, yet this hasn't been enough to convince manager Antonio Conte. The former Atalanta man isn't the first choice and this could result in a departure this summer. Of course, Gagliardini wants to play regularly.

In fact, along with his agent, new destinations are being evaluated. Fiorentina are one of the clubs interested, as we have learned , ready to welcome the player. There have been contacts between the parties already, but nothing more than that.



In addition to Fiorentina, Torino have also inquired about the situation, as a departure seems almost certain for Gagliardini. There is also interest from abroad, which shouldn't be underestimated. For more news, visit our homepage.

​Sixteen games played between the Champions League and Serie A, two goals, two assists, all in a total of 1018 minutes. These are the numbers of Roberto Gagliardini thus far this season, being a resource for Inter but not a starter.