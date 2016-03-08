Galatasaray prepare loan offer for Joao Mario: Inter's stance
14 August at 13:30After the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and the waiting for Edin Dzeko, it's time for Inter to offload a few players. Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic have already packed their bags, now the Nerazzurri want to sell Joao Mario.
Monaco have thought about the Portuguese midfielder, but in the last hours, Galatasary have emerged as a possible destination. Last year, the player refused all the offers from Turkey, but this year he's willing to consider the options.
Everything depends on the economic conditions: Joao Mario wants to continue to earn around €3m per year in order to play in Turkey. Meanwhile, the idea of playing the Champions League with Galatasaray is teasing.
According to Tuttosport, the club are planning to present a loan offer to Inter, which will include a buy-out clause. The San Siro side want around €20m for the player and preferably a loan with an obligation. However, the could settle for an option.
