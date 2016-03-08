Gandini: ‘Gazidis had problems at Arsenal'
16 October at 15:15Former Roma and AC Milan director Umberto Gandini revealed why he failed to make his return to the San Siro: “I have an experience of 25 years in the world of football. I left Roma but I am not going to return to Roma for some reasons. I spoke with Gazidis, who I know very well, we agreed that there weren’t the right conditions for my return", he told Radio 24.
“I’ve known him for many years. We met when he was working in the MLS, then he joined Arsenal and became the club’s CEO. He’s grown a lot in London but the Gunners had some problems in the last few years, especially with the ownership. Ivan is a great manager. He is fascinated by the challenge of working for AC Milan. He will join a club that he doesn’t know, there are many differences between Serie A and Premier League. The culture is very different and he will have to adapt.”
