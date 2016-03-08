Gasperini, Giampaolo or Gattuso for Roma?
01 April at 10:25Roma are going through a very tough moment. The Giallorossi have lost two successive games in Serie A and sit four points behind AC Milan in the league table. Claudio Ranieri said he is not thinking about resigning after yesterday's 4-1 defeat against Napoli but his reign in the capital is destined to finish at the end of the season.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Marco Giampaolo and Gian Piero Gasperini are being monitored by the Serie A giants for next season with Gennaro Gattuso who has also emerged as an option.
Although Maurizio Sarri remains Roma's number one option for next season, the manager of Chelsea seems to be farther away than the others right now. Chelsea have yet to take a decision about his future and Roma are monitoring other kinds of profiles for next season. Roma face Fiorentina away on Wednesday night and will host Sampdoria at the Olimpico on Saturday.
