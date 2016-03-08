Gasperini praises Guardiola: 'He helped me overcome disappointment..'

Gasperini Atalanta indica
31 August at 17:45
Atalanta manager Gianpiero Gasperini has revealed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has helped him overcome disappointment in the past.

In the UEFA Champions League group stages, Man City were placed in an easier group but Atalanta have been pitted alongside them. City will travel to the San Siro to take on the La Dea.

In an interview that Gasperini gave in a press conference ahead of their game against Torino, he talked about Guardiola.

He said: "Guardiola? I was lucky enough to meet Guardiola, for me it's number one. He is a great person. When I was exonerated by Inter Guardiola he invited me to Barcelona with them, helped me overcome some disappointment. 

"A great gesture, but I hoped not to meet them in the group (laughs, ed). In my opinion we encounter the favorites, then win the Champions concerns few teams."

On the Champions League draw, he said: "There is confidence, but it must not be too much. Shakhtar is in the second bracket and has put many teams in difficulty.

"It is clear that it is a group that gives us the chance to make some points on the card. In the Champions League it is always difficult. , then all the rest is talk."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.