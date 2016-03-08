Gasperini praises Guardiola: 'He helped me overcome disappointment..'
31 August at 17:45Atalanta manager Gianpiero Gasperini has revealed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has helped him overcome disappointment in the past.
In the UEFA Champions League group stages, Man City were placed in an easier group but Atalanta have been pitted alongside them. City will travel to the San Siro to take on the La Dea.
In an interview that Gasperini gave in a press conference ahead of their game against Torino, he talked about Guardiola.
He said: "Guardiola? I was lucky enough to meet Guardiola, for me it's number one. He is a great person. When I was exonerated by Inter Guardiola he invited me to Barcelona with them, helped me overcome some disappointment.
"A great gesture, but I hoped not to meet them in the group (laughs, ed). In my opinion we encounter the favorites, then win the Champions concerns few teams."
On the Champions League draw, he said: "There is confidence, but it must not be too much. Shakhtar is in the second bracket and has put many teams in difficulty.
"It is clear that it is a group that gives us the chance to make some points on the card. In the Champions League it is always difficult. , then all the rest is talk."
