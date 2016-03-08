Gasperini: 'We deserved the victory'
12 January at 10:20As reported on Calciomercato, the Atalanta coach , Gian Piero Gasperini , smilingly commented on the 1-1 draw against Inter with the regret of the penalty last missed by Muriel.
On what was a very exciting and beautiful match:
" Conte and I hugged each other, it was a beautiful match, and there is a lot of esteem among us".
The Atalanta boss thought his side were the better of the two:
"We played very well throughout the game and in the second half we dominated. One against one? It was not easy to lend the side to Lautaro and Lukaku and react to the goal immediately".
On the regretful miss by Luis Muriel to win the game from the spot at the end:
"Muriel hadn't made a mistake, we thought we had solved the problem (laughs). Then I think Handanovic was also good, not new to these circumstances".
"Why didn't they give that penalty? I'm sorry, these things are bad and serious. It is incomprehensible because these things detract from an instrument. In some cases it is very difficult, but the var should only intervene in sensational cases, but these are cases on which there is no doubt ".
Anthony Privetera
