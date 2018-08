was

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to Dazn after a 3-2 defeat against Napoli on Saturday night: “One mistake can’t create us so much troubles. It’s normal to make mistakes because we always try to start the action from the back. After their first goal we disappeared from the pitch. One mistake can’t cost us the game.”“We turned off the light, the final part of the game was a disaster. It’s a pity because we dominated for 55 minutes. I don’t blame single players, I am disappointed because we disappeared from the pitch after their first goal. We must be stronger than a single mistake, it’s the same problem we had last season. Higuain? He is an important player, I am satisfied by his performance. We must feed him better.” Leonardo shares the same opinion of Gattuso: “The game changed when they scored the 2-1 and everything changed. Itthe keyof the game for me but Itopositive and think thatare some very positivein this game. Despite theI think wewell”, the Rossoneri chief said at the end of the game.”