Gattuso: ‘AC Milan turned off the light'
25 August at 23:35AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to Dazn after a 3-2 defeat against Napoli on Saturday night: “One mistake can’t create us so much troubles. It’s normal to make mistakes because we always try to start the action from the back. After their first goal we disappeared from the pitch. One mistake can’t cost us the game.”
“We turned off the light, the final part of the game was a disaster. It’s a pity because we dominated for 55 minutes. I don’t blame single players, I am disappointed because we disappeared from the pitch after their first goal. We must be stronger than a single mistake, it’s the same problem we had last season. Higuain? He is an important player, I am satisfied by his performance. We must feed him better.”
Leonardo shares the same opinion of Gattuso: “The game changed when they scored the 2-1 and everything changed. It was the key moment of the game for me but I want to remain positive and think that there are some very positive aspects in this game. Despite the defeat I think we did well”, the Rossoneri chief said at the end of the game.”
