Gattuso announces AC Milan tactical changes for next season
05 June at 15:45AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that he could make tactical changes to the side next season.
Gattuso joined Milan as the club's boss last November after Vincenzo Montella was sacked as the club's boss that very month. The Italian had managed the rossoneri Primavera side before joining the senior side as the boss and he helped the side finish sixth in the Serie A this season.
In an interview that Gattuso recently gave to Milan TV, he revealed the tactical changes that he can look at making next season. He said: "We can start with a defense a 4, but I do not exclude that we can play with the defense to 3 as well.
"Even in midfield we could play 3 or 4. We will work on these concepts because in modern football it is right to have alternatives ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments