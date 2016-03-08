Gattuso annoyed at AC Milan situation
15 July at 11:15AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso is reportedly seeking clarification from new rossoneri owners Elliot Fund and has been left annoyed at the situation of the club.
The AC Milan financial situation has left the club in tatters after Yonghong Li had not been able to pay the hedge-fund to keep his ownership alive. And with the ownership now in the hands of the Elliot Fund, the club hardly has transfer funds this summer.
CalcioMercato state that Gattuso is annoyed by the uncertain situation of the club and wants some clarifications.
One clarification that he wants discussion over is the position of Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli, who could be axed by the new owners this summer.
Gattuso would want to directly communicate with the owners instead of using the sporting director as a means of doing the same.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments