Gattuso arrives at Castel Volturno, final signature and presentation to follow
11 December at 14:20Gennaro Gattuso has arrived at the Castel Volturno to meet with the president of the Italian Serie A giants Napoli to finalise his appointment as the manager of the club, Calciomercato.com learnt on Wednesday afternoon.
The 41-year-old is set to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the manager of the Naples-based club as the former Chelsea manager was sacked on Tuesday night following series of under-par performances in the recent past.
As per the latest development, Gattuso has arrived at Castel Volturno around 13:40 local time to meet the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis and sign the document of his hiring after which he will be presented to the media.
Once signed, Napoli will become Gattuso’s second team that he will manage after AC Milan with whom he ended his partnership in the summer after failing to guide them back to the UEFA Champions League.
It was reported earlier that the former Italy midfielder will sign an 18-month contract where the club will review his performance at the season end and can terminate his contract in the summer unilaterally.
