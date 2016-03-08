



"Kalinic and Andre Silva? I hope that they will improve, Andre Silva has scored. All of you keep talking about an exit for them but we will hold onto them both, tightly."

In an interview with MilanTV, Gattuso confirmed that AC Milan will keep hold of Andre Silva and Kalinic, despite a lacklustre season from both of them.