Gattuso confirms Andre Silva and Kalinic stay
02 June at 13:20In an interview with MilanTV, Gattuso confirmed that AC Milan will keep hold of Andre Silva and Kalinic, despite a lacklustre season from both of them.
"Kalinic and Andre Silva? I hope that they will improve, Andre Silva has scored. All of you keep talking about an exit for them but we will hold onto them both, tightly."
